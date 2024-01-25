Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

CAT stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $303.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

