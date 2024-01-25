Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.14. 1,053,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

