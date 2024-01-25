Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. 1,853,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

