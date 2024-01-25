Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

