Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $957,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 5,982,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

