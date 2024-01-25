Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,748. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
