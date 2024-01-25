Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBR traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.70. 145,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

