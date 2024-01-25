Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,017.54. 75,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $968.03 and a 200 day moving average of $947.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,039.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

