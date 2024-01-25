Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

