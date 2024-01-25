JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $179.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Lear stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

