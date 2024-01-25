JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and sold 2,247,013 shares valued at $43,586,552. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

