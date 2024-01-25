Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
GBank Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBFH opened at $16.39 on Monday. GBank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
About GBank Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GBank Financial
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.