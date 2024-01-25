Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,064.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Casey Baker acquired 6,915 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,064.00.

Vernon Casey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Vernon Casey Baker acquired 7,404 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$11,328.12.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$131.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3814655 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Articles

