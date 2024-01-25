Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

