ITV (LON:ITV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 61.04 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 5,163,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.32. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23).

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

