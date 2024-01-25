iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 49,142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

