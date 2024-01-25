iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

