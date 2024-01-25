iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $147,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.55. 454,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $318.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

