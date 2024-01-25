iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $38,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $268.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

