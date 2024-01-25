iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $102.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

