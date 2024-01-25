iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $48,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 404,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,344,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 2,201,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.