iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $51.83 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.