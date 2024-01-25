iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SUSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.56.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What are fintech companies?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.