iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SUSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,157,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 945,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 768,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.