iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a growth of 1,390.0% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.94.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
