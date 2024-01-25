iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a growth of 1,390.0% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

