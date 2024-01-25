iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 15,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,229. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

