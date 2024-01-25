iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USXF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 15,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,229. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.