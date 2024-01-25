iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 2,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
