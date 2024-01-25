iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 2,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

