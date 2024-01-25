iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.33. 6,620,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,087. The company has a market cap of $379.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

