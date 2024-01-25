iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s 4th Largest Position

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.73. The company has a market capitalization of $378.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.