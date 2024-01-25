iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $81,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,018 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

