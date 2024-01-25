iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $165,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,863. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

