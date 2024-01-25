Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,372,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,134,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

