Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RYT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 764,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.