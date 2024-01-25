Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

OMFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 710,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

