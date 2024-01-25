Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,938,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.09. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

