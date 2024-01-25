Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,454,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,975,027. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $281.18 and a one year high of $429.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

