Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 334,767 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.