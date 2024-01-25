Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $430.00 at Barclays

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Shares of ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

