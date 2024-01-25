Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $372.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,558,000 after buying an additional 122,036 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

