Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,744.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,744.50 ($22.17) and last traded at GBX 1,743.25 ($22.15), with a volume of 539686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,637 ($20.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICP

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,611.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,445.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 25.80 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.