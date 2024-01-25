Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNTY

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.