Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 4,355 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $521,700.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.95. 414,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,109. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.