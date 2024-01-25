Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$60,053.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:HIVE traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.17. 454,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

