Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $368.88 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $372.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.62. The company has a market capitalization of $231.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.