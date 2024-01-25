Insider Buying: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Purchases C$37,500.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.
Andrew John Arthur also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Andrew John Arthur bought 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$127.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
