Insider Buying: DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Purchases £116,435.32 in Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 98,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £116,435.32 ($147,948.31).
DP Eurasia Price Performance
LON DPEU opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.42. DP Eurasia has a 1 year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a market cap of £160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About DP Eurasia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DP Eurasia
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.