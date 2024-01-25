Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.57. 13,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 78,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $536.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.