Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

