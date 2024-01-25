Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $588,760.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
