ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 353,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

