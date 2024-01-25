ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 353,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
