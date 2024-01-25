Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 934 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.76. 723,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,724. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.